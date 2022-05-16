HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Protection against the sun is needed this afternoon as our UV index soars into a level 10 out of 11. If you need to be outside during the peak UV hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. take extra steps to limit UV exposure. A loose, light colored, shirt, hat, and sunscreen are a must! Be sure you seek shade frequently. With a very high UV index, your skin can burn in as little as 15 min. under the direct rays of the sun.

Planning to go to the beach? White sand and other bright surfaces reflect UV and can double UV exposure. This can be just as harmful to your eyes as your skin. Proper eyewear such as polarized glasses, are highly encouraged.