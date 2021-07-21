VIDEO: Lockport residents clean up after massive flooding

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB)– Niagara County is under a State of Emergency following Tuesday’s severe weather.

A travel ban is also in effect until further notice with the exception of emergencies.

Neighborhoods across Lockport are now dealing with the damage the flooding has caused, with residents out working together to clear road drains of debris to help keep the water levels low.

