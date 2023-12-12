The storm killed six people, injured several others

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — A tornado that hit middle Tennessee on Saturday, December 9, caused an explosion at a substation of the Nashville Electric Service (NES). Surveillance footage from the NES substation shows the moment of the explosion.

The storm killed six people, injured several others, and left tens of thousands residents with no power, according to local reports.

On Sunday evening, the Nashville Electric Service reported that fewer than 3,800 customers remained without power out of the 48,000 initially impacted.

Credit: Nashville Electric Service via Storyful