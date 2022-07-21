HOUSTON (CW39) A wildfire that broke out in in the mountainous Penteli suburb of Athens, Greece, on Tuesday, July 19, was “mostly under control” as of Wednesday, July 20, according to the Hellenic Fire Service.

Footage filmed by Facebook user Orestis Nikolaidis shows fires burned on the mountainside, blocking access to a road, while emergency services attended to the blaze, which was being intensified by gusts of wind, on Tuesday night.

Three firefighters were injured battling the fire in Penteli, according to the fire service. Local media reported at least 34 people were hospitalized with breathing problems or minor burns.

Nearly 100,000 residents were told on Tuesday to evacuate from the areas in and around Penteli, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday.

Credit: Orestis Nikolaidis via Storyful