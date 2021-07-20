VIRAL: (Graphic language) Cockpit view as student pilot loses engine

HOUSTON (KIAH) Could you imagine losing an engine in mid-air? It happened to one student pilot and the entire experience is going viral now.
The student pilot was flying alone in a Cessna when he lost engine power mid-air. He managed to land in a field video captured of the cockpit view is going viral now.
His talk with air traffic control is also on captured.
Editor's Note
