HOUSTON (KIAH) – It’s back to a spring-like feel with warm and humid air in place. There’s a very weak cold front coming Friday with some possible thunderstorms as it passes during the day.

Futurecast Friday at 2 p.m.

Wednesday: cloudy morning with some areas of drizzle through midday. Clouds break a bit in the afternoon with occasional wind gusts over 20 mph from the south. Highs will mostly be 80-82.

Thursday: cloudy morning with some areas of drizzle, then partly cloudy in the afternoon with wind gusts up to or exceeding 25 mph from the south. Highs will mostly be 83-85.

Despite the very weak front (more like a dry line) on Friday, it remains warm. However, scattered showers and thunderstorms will form ahead of and along the dry line. Rain should be gone by Friday evening.

Houston 7-day forecast

The weekend starts with beautiful weather. Humidity drops Friday night, allowing temps to fall to the 50s Saturday morning, then we’ll warm to 80s with sunshine during the day. We’ve upped the rain chances on Sunday as rain now looks a bit more likely.