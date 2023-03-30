HOUSTON (KIAH) – Another mostly cloudy day with a few showers drifting through Greater Houston Thursday. You’ll also notice a warmer feel as gusty winds from the southeast bring highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Forecast rain chances for Houston

Most of Friday will likely be dry, but a few thunderstorms may move in from the north Friday evening, stemming from a severe weather outbreak much farther to our north and northeast.

The next round of rain will be more widespread, occurring on Sunday as a disturbance (area of low pressure) quickly passes by.

Weather pattern Sunday

Houston 7-day forecast

As you can see on the 7-day forecast, the beginning of next work week will be rain-free and quite warm with highs in the upper 80s. A cooler and wet pattern may settle in during the second half of next week.