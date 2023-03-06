HOUSTON (KIAH) — After ideal weather over the weekend, Gulf moisture is back this Monday morning with some areas seeing fog and mist. The dampness backs off in the afternoon with warm temperatures slightly over 80 degrees.

Overall, there is very little change in the weather this week. It remains warm and humid. Another round of fog and drizzle could occur again Tuesday morning.

Forecast high temperatures

I expect temperatures to top 80 every day this week. A few days ago, it appeared that a cold front might arrive by Friday of this week, but now it looks like that front will stall north of our area Friday and Saturday. North Texas will cool off, then the cold front slides to the east.

Forecast temperatures Friday afternoon

Looking even farther ahead, a cooler pattern is likely to arrive a week from today, bringing a cooler feel for the week of spring break. Also, you’ll notice the clock icon on the 10-day forecast. On Sunday, March 12th, clocks go ahead one hour as daylight saving time begins. That means the sunrise and sunset will be one hour later than we’re used to.

Houston 10-day forecast