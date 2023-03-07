HOUSTON (KIAH) — Very little change in Houston’s weather in the short term. Tuesday will again start cloudy and warm with potential for spotty drizzle. Clouds break a bit in the afternoon with highs in the mid 80s.

Our next weather change is a minor one as a very weak cold front arrives Friday. This could stir up a few showers. Despite the front, we’ll likely remain warm with temperatures topping out around 80 degrees.

Forecast high temperatures for Houston

Temperatures ramp back up over the weekend before the next cold front. This second front will cool us down more with highs in the 70s for the first part of spring break week.

Houston 7-day forecast