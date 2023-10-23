HOUSTON (KIAH) – Breezy winds from the Gulf of Mexico are making for high humidity and rain at times. As it looks now, Houston’s rainiest day of the week will be Thursday.

A few showers are passing by Monday morning. After 8 or 9 a.m., most of Greater Houston will be done with rain for the rest of the day. On Tuesday, other than a few showers far west of Houston, it will be dry.

Scattered rain returns Wednesday, then becomes more widespread Thursday. NOAA’s 5-day rain outlook suggests around half an inch of rain in Southeast Texas.

Muggy air will make for more warm nights all week with lows in the 70s. Highs will be in the 80s, but, because of the humidity, it will feel a little hotter than the actual temperatures.