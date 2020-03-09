Warm and muggy week

Temperatures soar into the 80s by the end of the week

Get ready for a warm, foggy and humid pattern to set in, just in time for Spring Break. Nothing severe nor extreme expected, but Monday and Tuesday will bring about a 30% chance for showers. And rain chances will return by the end of the week into next weekend.

We'll be in the mid to upper 70s today and tomorrow, and in the 80s Wednesday through the weekend. Outdoor activities should not be greatly impacted by weather. Just keep an eye on radar if you plan on going to the pool or the beach. Have a great week!