HOUSTON (KIAH) — Strong south winds gusting over 20 mph will make for a warm and increasingly humid weekend in Southeast Texas.

Weekend forecast for Galveston and Houston

Galveston: High temperatures will be in the low 80s, with morning lows in the 70s. Both days will be windy, but the strongest winds look to be on Sunday when gusts could top 25 mph, making it tough to put up a canopy or umbrella.

Houston: Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with winds averaging 10-20 mph, but gusting up to 20-25 mph at times. Lows will be in the upper 60s Saturday morning, with some 70s on the south side and areas closer to the Gulf.

Rain holds off until the work week. Houston has a 20% chance Monday, then 60% Tuesday when our next cold front moves through.