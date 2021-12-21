Temps in the 80s by the end of the week

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A warm and dry pattern builds across much of the Southern U.S. this week. Each day gets progressively warmer with 80s in store for Texas. In fact, we’re calling for 83 in Houston on Christmas Day, which would tie the record high set in 2016.

KIAH

The image above is a snapshot of one model’s prediction for temperatures during the day on Christmas. It’ll be quite warm from Texas to Florida and areas northward up into the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic.

KIAH

In addition to the warmth, notice the complete lack of precipitation in the Central and South Central U.S. for the next 7 days. Meanwhile, the West Coast will be hit with persistent wet weather this week with heavy rain and heavy mountain snow.

KIAH

Locally in Houston, our 7 day forecast shows very warm weather lasting for several days in a row. Keep in mind that the normal high this time of year is 64. We expect to stay well above normal for the remainer of December.