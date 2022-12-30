HOUSTON (KIAH) — Warm and mostly dry weather settles in for New Year’s weekend with temperatures in the 70s for Greater Houston. Patchy dense fog will be possible in some areas, especially near the coast, which may also include spotty drizzle.

Galveston and Houston weekend weather

Houston’s highs will be well above the normal of 63 degrees this time of year. Saturday’s highs will reach the mid 70s, and Sunday’s will be even warmer in the upper 70s for New Year’s Day.

The next widespread round of showers and thunderstorms sweeps through on Monday, and some storms could be on the strong to severe side. Rain likely lingers Monday night, and could last until early Tuesday morning at the latest.

Cooler, more seasonable air, moves in behind next week’s rain-maker, bringing highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast