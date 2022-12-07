HOUSTON (KIAH) — We have a few more days of near-record heat in Houston with temperatures topping 80 degrees during the afternoons.

Forecast high temperatures Wednesday

Tuesday’s high of 82 tied the December 6th record. We’re calling for 83 Wednesday, which will be very close to the December 7th record of 84. By the way, Houston’s hottest temperature ever measured in the month of December is 85.

Current U.S. weather pattern

There will be very little change in the overall nationwide weather pattern for several days. Warm air is stuck south, very cold air is stuck north. Between these air masses, rain will be persistent.

A significant shift in the weather pattern occurs next week, resulting in a powerful cold front pushing through Texas. Difficult to be specific on the timing as of now, but the cold front should arrive in Houston Tuesday or Wednesday next week. Whenever it passes, we’re confident that much colder air takes over.

CW39 Houston 10-day forecast

We’ve adjusted the 10-day forecast to reflect even colder air at the end of next week with highs in the 50s and lows in the 40s and even 30s in parts of Southeast Texas. Keep checking back for updates.