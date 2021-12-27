HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Another warm day in store with high temperatures near 80. Winds start off calm, but will pick up to near 15 mph this afternoon out of the south.

A few showers likely to start our Tuesday, but we become mostly dry by the afternoon. Expect a breezy and warm afternoon. Stray showers linger around into Wednesday morning, but once again… the afternoon clears up! Slight variations in our trending forecast arrive Thursday. Temperatures will be slightly cooler in the 70s under partly sunny skies after a weak frontal passage on Wednesday night. Morning temps in the middle 60s.

The weekend cold front steals the attention for this week’s weather. Highs will likely rise into the 80s on Saturday under breezy conditions out ahead of the front. The exact timing of the front is to be determined, but nonetheless by the night, temperatures are already expected to be on their downward spiral after the associated shower activity passes during the day. Not only will Saturday night be feeling like a new year… but also a NEW SEASON! Highs on Sunday will only reach the lower 50s under mostly sunny skies.