Warm temps with some showers

Warm temperatures continue today, and some of us will likely see some afternoon storms. A high of 90 degrees today will climb to the mid 90s by the weekend.

Our forecast for Saturday and Sunday into next week highly depends on what happens with Tropical Storm Cristobal. It’s now barely moving in the Bay of Campeche, and since it’s expected to interact with land, it will weaken before it re-emerges back out over water. There is a lot of uncertainty on the timing, magnitude and exact location of where it will land.

Right now, we are included in the forecast cone, so we need to be vigilant. No need to panic, simply prepare. Cristobal is the earliest third named storm in the North Atlantic since record keeping began in 1851. Please have a hurricane plan in place, as this season will likely be a busy one.