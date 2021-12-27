HOUSTON (KIAH) — It will continue to be a warm week for Houston to end 2021, but expect to see a cold front on New Year’s Day to drop temperatures into the 40s.

For Monday, it will be mostly cloudy with some patchy fog in the morning. But temps will be in the lower 80s and should be in the 60s tonight. Winds will be at 10 to 15 miles per hour.

There is a 20% chance of rain and thunderstorms on Tuesday, but it should still be a warm day with temps staying in the 80s.

The only change coming this week will be some storms that will come around Friday night and into Saturday, New Year’s Day. It will stay warm for the daytime before the cold front moves in on Saturday night for a 30% chance of rain and dropping temperatures into the lower 40s.