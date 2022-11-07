HOUSTON (KIAH) — A string of days in the 80s this week will take a sharp turn beginning Friday. That’s when a strong storm system coming from the West Coast will shove a cold front through Southeast Texas.

Futurecast Wednesday night

Behind the cold front, temperatures drop to around 50 Saturday morning, then will struggle to warm out of the 50s Saturday afternoon. Saturday night drops to the 40s. Cool weather likely sticks around next week, too.

Houston 7-day forecast

As for rain, there could be a little (20%) along the front when it arrives Friday, then some scattered showers (30%) may form behind the front Saturday.