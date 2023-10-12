HOUSTON (KIAH) – A warming trend begins Thursday and lasts into Friday before the next cold front arrives Friday night. Thursday’s highs will be in the lower half of the 80s, but Friday will likely reach 90, if not low 90s.

There’s a good chance Friday will be the last 90-degree day for the rest of the year. Historically, Houston’s average last date of 90 degrees is October 8th. All of next week will stay below 90, and the deeper we go into October, the less likely we are to have another 90-degree day. The latest 90 on record for Houston is October 29th.

Friday night’s cold front brings a north breeze this weekend with wind gusts over 20 mph. These winds will drive in cooler and drier air. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 70s, then mid 70s Sunday.