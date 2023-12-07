HOUSTON (KIAH) – Thursday morning marks our last chilly morning for a few days as south winds start to push warmer and more humid air into Southeast Texas. After morning 40s, it warms to low 70s Thursday afternoon, then it only cools to around 60 by sunrise Friday.

The warmer air is building in ahead of a cold front, which is expected to reach Houston late Saturday afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely along the front.

The Storm Prediction Center indicates that some storms could be severe, with hail and strong winds being the primary severe threats.

The front passes relatively quickly, clearing out the rain Saturday evening, then delivering gusty north winds and a much cooler feel Sunday. After highs near 80 Saturday, it cools to 40s Sunday morning, then only warms to 50s Sunday afternoon.