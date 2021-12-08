HOUSTON (KIAH) — We’re on a temperature rollercoaster. Right now, we’re on that part that slowly goes up before the big drop, meaning we’re warming up. Temperatures on this Wednesday will top out in the low to mid 70s during the afternoon with mostly to partly cloudy skies.

The warmest days ahead will be Thursday and Friday as we top 80 degrees each day. With the warming trend also comes an increase in moisture. Scattered rain will be possible Thursday morning, with clearing later in the day. Again on Friday, some scattered showers will be possible.

KIAH

The image above shows temperatures on Friday afternoon. Ahead of the cold front, many areas in Texas could see record high temperatures, including Houston. I’m calling for a high of 84 on Friday, It we get there, we’ll beat the December 10th record high of 83 set in 1939. We’ll also be close to the all-time warmest temperature on record for the month of December: 85 in 1995.

KIAH

The cold front will likely arrive around or before sunrise Saturday. A line of scattered showers and storms will accompany it, exiting our area by mid morning. As for temps, we’ll be mild in the 60s before the front, then it drops to 50s for much of Saturday after the front passes. Winds will also gust over 20 mph.

KIAH

We’ll plunge to chilly low 40s Sunday morning, then cool-ish low 60s Sunday afternoon. Temps go right back up next week.