HOUSTON (KIAH) — Widespread dense fog greets Tuesday morning commuters, but the afternoon commuters will need sunglasses as skies clear and temperatures warm to the 70s.

Wednesday will be the warmest this week with highs around 80, which is very close to the January 11th record high of 81. By the way, there could be another round of fog Wednesday morning.

Futurecast Thursday at 3 a.m.

The end of the week will feel much different as cool and dry air arrives behind a Thursday morning cold front. Along the front, scattered showers and thunderstorms quickly move through between midnight and 6 a.m.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast

Thursday’s highs in the upper 60s will be in the morning, then it drops to low 60s in the afternoon with breezy north winds, and eventually it cools all the way down to the low 40s by Friday morning.

After a couple of cool days, breezy south winds Sunday bring warmer 70s back to Southeast Texas.