The forecast for this week remains mostly quiet, a nice change of pace. This afternoon will be sunny and warm with drier air in place after the passing of a cold front overnight. Sunshine with a high of 84 for today. No big rain chances are in the forecast. A few drops may fall with a shortwave passing through on Wednesday, besides that we are dry all week!

Baseball fans REJOICE! Perfect weather this evening for the Astros home opener. Temperatures will be in the 70s by 7 p.m. with winds out of the north near 10 miles per hour. Jacket needed? No. Sunglasses for the glare? Yes.

Clouds build in late on Tuesday night. Wednesday will be overcast and breezy. Gusts will range between 25 and 30 mph, calming down into Thursday. Sunshine will end the week and carry us through the weekend. Few showers could develop on Sunday, however, nothing to plan a day around. They are expected to be short lived and non impactful.