MAINE, USA (KIAH) — A resort road was washed out by flooding near the Sunday River ski resort in Newry, Maine, on Tuesday, December 19. Some of the scene was caught on video.

View from the Grand Summit hotel side of things… guess we will be trapped here for a while. A big chunk of Summit rd completely gone. #sundayriver ski resort pic.twitter.com/IFeuQjiPm9 — Isabel Avanzini (@Isabberry) December 19, 2023

Footage filmed by Isabel Avanzini shows the damage brought by flooding, with water coursing through a deep fissure in the earth where the roadway once was.

Crews started working on a temporary bridge on the same day, but the Sunday River ski resort was still closed on Wednesday, December 20. However, heavy rain also caused ski resorts to close for repairs in New Hampshire, area media said. Due to flooding, some people were trapped in resort lodging and homes, also according to area media.

Isabel Avanzini via Storyful