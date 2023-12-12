SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Washington (KIAH) — Flooding of the Stillaguamish River in Snohomish County, Washington, “cut off” a town, Snohomish County Fire says.

According to Snohomish County Fire District 19, access to the town was blocked “on Pioneer highway in both directions and Larsen Rd will be cut off shortly.”

The city issued a flood watch for the Snohomish River, effective “through late Wednesday night.”

Footage filmed by X user @breynoldz shows the river “raging over Granite Falls.”

The National Weather Service urged drivers and locals travelling near riverbanks to exercise extra caution.

Credit: @breynoldz via Storyful

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction