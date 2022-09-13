HOUSTON (CW39) – Birds continue to pass over our city en route to warmer climates for the fall. This morning we were in a ‘HIGH’ range for birds passing though. We are no longer in a ‘Lights Out Alert’, but go ahead and still take measures to ensure our birds’ safety. Turn out non-essential lighting before bed tonight!

WOW! Thanks Gisele Osorio for sending in this video of ‘Birds over Houston’ Lots of action in the sky these past few night with a high volume of birds migrating through the region. We track migration patterns using #weather radar! #htxwx pic.twitter.com/22xwYq4yRU — CW39 Houston Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin (@CarriganChauvin) September 13, 2022

Tonight calls for a ‘MEDIUM’ flow of birds through our region., 23,000 – 11,000 birds/ km/ night. Tomorrow: Low < 11,000.

A ‘Lights Out Alert’ is issued when a HIGH volume >23,000 birds/ km/ night is expected.