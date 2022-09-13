HOUSTON (CW39) – Birds continue to pass over our city en route to warmer climates for the fall. This morning we were in a ‘HIGH’ range for birds passing though. We are no longer in a ‘Lights Out Alert’, but go ahead and still take measures to ensure our birds’ safety. Turn out non-essential lighting before bed tonight!
Tonight calls for a ‘MEDIUM’ flow of birds through our region., 23,000 – 11,000 birds/ km/ night. Tomorrow: Low < 11,000.
A ‘Lights Out Alert’ is issued when a HIGH volume >23,000 birds/ km/ night is expected.