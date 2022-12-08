Watching Winter Live makes its 2022/23 season premiere today at 11:45 a.m. ET / 10:45 a.m. CT and there is plenty of winter weather to discuss.

Join WGN’s Chip Brewster and WMBD’s Chief Meteorologist Christopher Yates as they dig into today’s topics:

The La Niña weather pattern continues – what this means for the rest of the season

A review of the National Oceanic and Atmosphere Administration’s (NOAA) full season outlook

The state of drought across the country

Current storm systems and their potential paths

Major storms are looking likely for next week with heavy snow in the North and severe storms in the South

What current models show for the long-range outlook (10+ days from now)

Reviewing the historical probability of a white Christmas

They will take questions for the second-half of the show – ask yours now using the form below.