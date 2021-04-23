Watch vs warning – know the difference as severe storms develop today

No Wait Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) Know your severe weather terminology today, you’ll probably need it. Hopefully the image above clears it up. A WATCH means the ingredients are in place for something to develop, a WARNING means it’s happening now and you should take action, or in the example above, time to eat!

Houston is in a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe storms Friday afternoon and evening. This means “scattered” severe storms are possible, and a few could be especially intense. Those severe storms will generally be short-lived and/or not widespread. Farther north and northeast, the level 3 zone indicates where severe storms will be “numerous”. Those severe storms will generally be more persistent and/or widespread.

Breaking it down further, the largest hail (2″ or larger) will be in that white dotted area including Austin, Waco and Dallas. The brown zone indicates the highest risk for damaging wind and tornadoes.

Locally, most storms will occur between 1 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Our model shows lower rain totals south, with higher totals north.

The good news: rain exits late tonight, leaving us sunny and warm this weekend with low humidity.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Police Theft Prevention - Shannon LaNier

Showers not producing much rainfall - Star Harvey

Astros played coldest game ever - Adam Krueger

Track Severe Weather on the new CW39 app - Adam Krueger

Happy Earth Compost

ABC13 9PM News EVERY night on CW39 Houston

Severe Forecast Friday - Adam Krueger

CW39 Houston headlines - Sharron Melton

LIVE in Minneapolis - Craig Treadway

Verdict reaction - Shannon LaNier

Star Harvey with Amber Wheeler CW39 8-9am

Bus stop, 7-Day, & Carwash forecasts - Star Harvey

Reaction to Chauvin Conviction - Sharron Melton

Chauvin verdict reaction in Houston - Shannon LaNier

Frost Advisory, Freeze Advisory, Fire Weather Warning - Adam Krueger

VERDICT: DEREK CHAUVIN FOUND GUILTY ON ALL THREE COUNTS

VERDICT REACTION - Shannon LaNier

Mars "Ingenuity" Helicopter Reaction Follow w/ Jim Reuter

DC Rep. Bush - Chauvin Verdict Reaction

DC Rep Bass - Chauvin Verdict Reaction

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

FEATURED STORIES

More Featured

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

start of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

ZIP RECRUITER

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss