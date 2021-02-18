Houston water distribution sites

HOUSTON (CW39) Houstonians who are looking for water can head over to the Houston Public Works Warehouse at noon on Thursday.

Mayor Sylvester Turner, together with the Houston Public Works and the Houston Parks and Recreation Department, will begin the delivery of potable water to Senior Citizen Facilities, beginning at noon today.



The Houston Parks and Recreation Department staff will pick up water in 10 or more city trucks from the Houston Public Works warehouse, 13211 West Houston Center Boulevard, at noon. The water will then be delivered to Senior Citizen facilities throughout Houston.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson-Lee is also launching a water distribution site on Thursday at 1P.M. She tweeted out the details earlier:

1/2 Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee announces because there is a boil water order and because the water has been off and people have been without power, she will be giving out water with NACC at Emancipation Park at the corner of Emancipation and Tuam today, — Sheila Jackson Lee (@JacksonLeeTX18) February 18, 2021

2/2 Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 1:00 PM. We’ll start at 3018 Emancipation then the truck will go to Texas Southern University and then to Greenspoint in the late afternoon. Delivering groceries and water. We’ll send the other site locations later today. — Sheila Jackson Lee (@JacksonLeeTX18) February 18, 2021