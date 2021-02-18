Houston water distribution sites

HOUSTON (CW39) Houstonians who are looking for water can head over to the Houston Public Works Warehouse at noon on Thursday.
Mayor Sylvester Turner, together with the Houston Public Works and the Houston Parks and Recreation Department, will begin the delivery of potable water to Senior Citizen Facilities, beginning at noon today.
The Houston Parks and Recreation Department staff will pick up water in 10 or more city trucks from the Houston Public Works warehouse, 13211 West Houston Center Boulevard, at noon. The water will then be delivered to Senior Citizen facilities throughout Houston.
Congresswoman Sheila Jackson-Lee is also launching a water distribution site on Thursday at 1P.M. She tweeted out the details earlier: