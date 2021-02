FILE – In this Feb. 19, 2021, file photo, water is loaded into cars at a City of Houston water distribution site in Houston. The drive-thru stadium location was setup to provide bottled water to individuals who need water while the city remains on a boil water notice or because they lack water at home […]

Missouri City, TX (CW39) Missouri City residents who are in the need of water have three locations in the area that you can head to on Wednesday to quench your thirst.

WATER DISTRIBUTION TODAY 3PM!



3 Locations:

City Hall Complex, 1522 Texas Pkwy

Fire Station 2, 12043 McLain Blvd.

First United Methodist Church, 3900 Lexington

*First Come First Serve, While Supplies Last