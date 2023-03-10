HOUSTON (KIAH) — The first of two cold fronts moves in Friday with a couple of morning showers and a slight cool down. Instead of very warm 80s, highs will be in the 70s.

Forecast high temperatures for Houston

Cold front number one is short-lived as Houston warms up to the 80s again on Saturday with a south breeze that may gust up to 20 mph at times.

Cold front number two now looks to arrive a tad earlier than we originally thought. Assuming it arrives midday Sunday, temperatures will be held below 80 degrees during the day. This time around, the cooler air will linger longer with highs in the 60s Monday and Tuesday.

Houston 7-day forecast