WEATHER ALERT – Cold Front Coming

A cold front is rare to talk about during the summer, but CW39s Maria Sotolongo has details on when we can expect that. Also. Hurricane Isaias has formed and will strengthen through the Bahamas.
Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.
- Hand sanitizer recall: FDA list of ‘toxic’ sanitizers expands to 94
- Second stimulus checks: Why your next $1,200 payment isn’t in the mail
- Newsfeed Now: Tracking the Tropics; One-on-one with President Trump
- Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia discusses Vanessa Guillen bill
- Friends for Life hosts only free drive-thru clinics and food bank for pets during pandemic