CW39 Metorologist Maria Sotolongo tells us about the Tropical Storm Watch details about more rain heading our way in Texas. Are we going to be the target of an actual tropical storm?
Maria has this look at the spaghetti models for our area.
- TRAFFIC ALERT – North area slowdowns
- President Trump plans to send federal law enforcement into Chicago, Illinois lawmakers push back on “Operation Legend”
- Tesla is coming to Austin area — car company picks Texas site for second US vehicle assembly plant
- Portland mayor tear gassed at protest against presence of federal agents
- WEATHER ALERT: Tropical Storm Watch
