WEATHER ALERT – Tropical wave

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Morning Dose Weather Forecast

CW39’s Maria Sotolongo has your Monday weather forecast to start your week. Our first tropical wave is going to be causing moisture in our area.

Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Share this story

Find State Parks Near Major Metros
Abilene | Austin | Dallas/Fort Worth | Houston | Lubbock | San Angelo | San Antonio | All Parks

Activities Listed by TPWD

TOP VIDEO

TxDOT Launches Motorcycle Safety Campaign

Monday weather

Hollywood Minute

March for Vanessa Guillen in San Antonio

National Leaders Tributes for John Lewis

Portland Protests Rage

It's Not Hou It's Me

More It's Not Hou It's Me

Fitness Friday

More Fitness Friday

More Morning Dose

More Morning Dose

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

TEXAS COVID-19 CASES


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular