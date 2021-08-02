Weather | Athletic weather temperatures

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) The weather has been playing a huge role in the Olympics so far. We’ve seen the heat in Texas too. Thankfully that will not be our big story for the day today.

We have rain on the way. From typhoons to dangerously hot temperatures, the forecast has been one to compete with.

However, not all events battle the heat the same way. When calculating heat, the type of surface matters. This morning CW39 meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin takes a closer look to highlight how dramatically temperatures differ throughout the games.

Just this weekend while sand volleyball was occurring, for a moment, athletes were playing in air temperatures of 86 degrees and the sand temperature was 108!

