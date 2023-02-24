HOUSTON (KIAH) — CW39 Houston’s Chief Meteorologist Adam Krueger met with weather experts at the Steamboat Weather Summit in Colorado in January. While there, he had a chance to interview some of the presenters.

In the first video below, Adam interviews Dr. Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA, about what role climate change is playing in major weather events. Not just, whether or not it contributes, but to what degree.

In the second video, Adam speaks with Dr. Shannon Van Zandt, a professor at Texas A&M University, about urban planning and flooding.