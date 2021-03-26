Weather – deadly tornadoes exit the South, more severe storms this weekend

At least five people were killed, and many more injured, after multiple tornadoes developed in Alabama and western Georgia Thursday.

The Storm Prediction Center indicates 24 preliminary tornado reports, although many of these may be for the same long-lasting tornadoes.

This storm system moves off to the northeast Friday, but another moves in this weekend with potential for more severe storms centered around the Mid-Mississippi River Valley area Saturday, and then the Mid-Atlantic area Sunday.

Locally, we’re sunny with highs in the 80s on this Friday, then back to cloudy Saturday with some drizzle. Our next cold front arrives Sunday morning with scattered showers and thunderstorms.