Weather | Excessive rain over north Texas Monday night into Tuesday

HOUSTON (KIAH) Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop over North Texas later today. This area of precipitation will move toward Southeast Texas very late this afternoon and then move south toward the coast tonight.

Southwest winds this morning should allow for strong heating today with high temperatures reaching the middle 90’s. This will provide plenty of fuel for late afternoon thunderstorms along the weak front. There are indications that the weak front will collide with the sea breeze near the I-10 corridor this evening and some of the storms could briefly become severe with strong gusty winds. In addition to the potential for damaging winds, some of the stronger storms could produce heavy rain. Most areas should receive between 0.50 and 1.00 inches of rain by Tuesday morning but some areas could receive in excess of 4.00 inches of rain in the stronger storms.

Currently, Southeast Texas is not outlooked for severe weather by the Storm Prediction Center. However, the Weather Prediction Center has outlooked parts of SE TX in a Marginal to Slight Risk for excessive rainfall today and in a Marginal Risk on Tuesday and Wednesday. These are the excessive rainfall outlooks from the Weather Prediction Center:

