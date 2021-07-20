Weather | Excessive rain risk levels

HOUSTON (KIAH) Rain is heading South right now but not without leaving us with some excessive rain levels as far north as Liberty and continue along our coast with Houston included in Level 1 of Excessive Rain Levels.

As for today, our excessive rain outlook impacts the southern tip of Texas where they will see a lot of rain.

Right now, we remain within a Marginal Risk of excessive rain levels.

CW39 and meteorologist Star Harvey explains…