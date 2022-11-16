HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s cold stretch continues with rain joining the party on Saturday. This occurs ahead of an eventual warmup with temperatures in the 60s and 70s the week of Thanksgiving.

Futurecast Saturday

Houston will be mostly cloudy the next few days with some isolated showers potentially popping up near the coast Thursday and Friday. On Saturday, a disturbance (area of low pressure) moves through the Gulf, spinning widespread rain around it through Southeast Texas, and cranking up the winds along the coast.

Weekend forecast for Galveston and Houston

In Galveston, it’ll be quite windy Saturday and Sunday on the beach, with a more subtle breeze inland in Houston. Saturday looks to be wet and cold. In fact, some areas Saturday might not even warm above the 40s! Sunday will at least be dry, but remains cool.

Rain on Thanksgiving? It looks plausible as of now. Obviously the forecast can drastically change that far out, but models seem to be honing in on another disturbance passing through Texas on or around Thanksgiving. If that pans out, it could be wet. Ahead of this approaching system, it gets warmer with highs in the 60s, and possibly even 70s on Thanksgiving day.

Houston 10-day forecast