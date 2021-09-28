Weather Headlines for Sept. 28, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) It is muggy outside. We have some scattered showers South and east of Houston right now but we do expect an increase in that rain as we go a little later into our day today and more of Houston will start to get some wet weather. Bottom line: We will see some rain today.

Tuesday morning weather

It’s pretty far east right now and north of Winnie, approaching Beaumont. Then down South through Brazoria County, near Angleton, and we got a little rain that’s coming northward. We may eventually get some of that up in the Houston area

Rain this week

We’ve got rounds of rain coming in. One reason there is a storm system and it’s not moving a whole lot. So out ahead of this disturbance, the atmosphere is getting loaded up with moisture and then as soon as that gets out of here in a couple of days, there is another one behind it on the West Coast right now. Then that gets into the mix here in Texas by the end of the week. So basically now through Saturday, a weather pattern with rounds of rain coming through for several days in a row. At times there may be some brief minor flooding in spots. You know how it goes when we get one of these hefty storms that set up in a specific location. A couple inches of rain can’t be ruled out. There’s an overall low risk though for severe storms here. So perhaps strong winds, damaging hail… That’s not really much of a factor over these next several days. It’s going to be more of just general thunderstorms but some heavy downpours possible at times.

Watch for more details from Chief meteorologist Adam Krueger…