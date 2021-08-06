Weather | Hot car death prevention, Woman arrested for putting child in trunk

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) A woman has been arrested for forcing her child into the trunk of her car. Here;s a look at that video with her reaction.

Each year, dozens of children are left inside locked cars during the hot summer months. On average, 39 children die because of this, according to the non profit Kids and Car Safety. Typically, Texas records the most deaths each year.

Eric Henrikson. with our Austin station, takes a look at the decades-long legal battle to stop these child deaths, and the technology that offers a solution.