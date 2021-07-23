Weather | Houston ballpark and 7-Day forecast

HOUSTON (KIAH) If you have plans to see a baseball game this weekend, we have three games scheduled at Minute Maid Park. The Astros are playing the Rangers, but you could be battling the heat.

CW39 meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin has your full weekend forecast.

CW39 meteorologist Star Harvey has your first look at the next 7 days, and what the start of next week will bring.