Weather | Marginal risk of excessive rainfall today

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Showers and thunderstorms are expected for parts of Southeast Texas for the early half of the work week as a weak cold front slowly pushes through the area. 

Along and near the front is where the heaviest rain will possibly be focused, and with plentiful moisture available there is the potential for locally heavy rainfall.  Widespread flooding is not expected, but due to the slow storm motion of these showers and thunderstorms, there is a possibility of isolated instances of street flooding. The cold front is expected to stall near the coastline by Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.  With drier air pushing in behind the front, areas generally to the north of I-10 will dry out as rain continues along the coast through Wednesday.  Expected rainfall totals through Wednesday are 1-3″ with locally higher amounts possible. 

The higher end of these totals could potentially occur near and to the south of I-10.  For today, the Weather Prediction Center has placed most of Southeast Texas in a Marginal Risk for Excessive Rainfall (image below and attached).

