Weather | Moon’s impact on coastal flooding

HOUSTON (KIAH) The movement of the moon could mean bad news for coastal communities in the mid 2030’s according to NASA. The agency says the U.S. is set to face a surge of high tide floods along its coast due to a wobble in the moon’s orbit, coupled with climate change.
CW39 Chief meteorologist Adam Kruger has more details. He and Sharron Melton react.
Editor’s Note
Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.
FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube
Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.
Sign up for the CW39 NEWSLETTER. It’s delivered at 7am every weekday morning. Get the CW39 app for info on the go.