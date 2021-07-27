Weather | National smoke forecast impacting air quality

HOUSTON (KIAH) Smoke from fires in the West will be traveling to areas across the Great Lakes and as far as Ohio. Heat advisories and an Air Quality alert are being issued around parts of Montana. Even Boston is being impacted. Join us for LIVE updates from CW39 Chief meteorologist Adam Krueger on these advisories and your local forecast.

