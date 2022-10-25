Weather forecast for games 1 and 2 of the 2022 World Series in Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Sunny and pleasant weather settles in to Houston ahead of game one of the World Series. However, the next rain-maker is expected to arrive Friday as the World Series begins.

Of course, Minute Maid Park is protected from the elements thanks to the retractable roof. But, for out of town visitors and people who may plan to watch the game outdoors, scattered rain looks like a pretty good possibility Friday as a storm system and cold front pass through.

Weather forecast for games 1 and 2 of the 2022 World Series in Houston

The weather for game two will be a little cooler, but overall more agreeable with dry conditions and lighter winds.