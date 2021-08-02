Weather | Rain chances in 7-Day forecast

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Rain is in the 7-day forecast this week with chances starting tonight.

The change for those showers and storms are back on the rise today as we do have one of those weak fronts moving into our region today. We’ll see it will drop some of those showers throughout the day in some parts well into our overnight. Tuesday is when more of that rain activity will be sticking around.

CW39 meteorologist Star Harvey has the rest in your 7-day forecast.