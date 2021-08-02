Weather | Rain chances in 7-Day forecast

No Wait Weather

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

KIAH RAIN

LATEST VIDEO

August temperature outlook - Star Harvey

Athletic weather temperatures - Carrigan Chauvin

Dangerous fire weather southern California

Vaccine gift cards, Infrastructure bill latest - Sharron Melton

Simone Biles to return for balance beam finals

Rain chances in 7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

Rare cold front ahead - Adam Krueger, Carrigan Chauvin

Tropics, Sahara dust, Tokyo weather forecast - Adam Krueger

Gov. Abbott bans vaccine requirements - Sharron Melton

Weekend forecast for July 31, August 1 - Adam Krueger

Doggie Daycare Sweepstakes

GRILL FORCAST 8 AM SHOW

STAR 7 DAY 8 AM SHOW

Morning sunrise time lapse, 3-day rain potential, local weather - Adam Krueger

Improving drought conditions - Carrigan Chauvin

Topo Chico shortage nationwide - Sharron Melton

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

Mosquito weekend forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee arrested - Sharron Melton

Texas Star Grill Shop weekend grilling forecast - Star Harvey

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Rain is in the 7-day forecast this week with chances starting tonight.

The change for those showers and storms are back on the rise today as we do have one of those weak fronts moving into our region today. We’ll see it will drop some of those showers throughout the day in some parts well into our overnight. Tuesday is when more of that rain activity will be sticking around.

CW39 meteorologist Star Harvey has the rest in your 7-day forecast.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss