Weather time machine: On this day in Texas…

Houston (CW39) – On this day, in 1995, a strong supercell thunderstorm sparked 4 tornadoes in Liberty County, TX. This is approximately 40 miles to the northeast of Houston. Three were rated F-0 and one of them was rated an F-1. The F-1 produced $800,000 in damage in the town of Liberty. The towns of Dayton and Daisetta were also impacted.

This was a highly active time in the year of 1995 in terms of severe weather. From May 6th through the 19th an “outbreak sequence” took place. Multiple towns across the south and central U.S. were impacted. 279 tornadoes were reported across the country during this period.

From the National Weather Service, regarding the F-1 tornado.

“The super cell moved across Lake Houston and intensified to form a mesocyclone as it moved into Liberty County. This super cell produced four tornadoes as moved from west to east across the county. The third of the four tornadoes touched down in downtown Liberty and was the most significant. Twelve people were injured with two requiring to be hospitalized.”